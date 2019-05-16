Mount Nicholson on The Peak, one of Hong Kong’s most exclusive addresses. The city’s luxury home prices edged up just 0.3 per cent in the first quarter. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s luxury home prices creep up 0.3 per cent as global average sinks to slowest growth in a decade, says Knight Frank
- The average cost of a high-end residential property in 45 cities across the world rose 1.3 per cent in the first quarter, the slowest pace in 10 years
Topic | Hong Kong property
