Several estates tracked by Ricacorp including Park Central in Tseung Kwan O, pictured, saw homes changing hands in April for record amounts. Photo: Bloomberg
Is a government scheme to boost Hong Kong’s public housing accidentally pushing up home prices?
- Analysts say a recent move by the government to boost affordable housing may have pushed private home prices even higher
- An average sized flat in Hong Kong now costs US$840,000, three times the price of a similar unit in New York
Property policies
