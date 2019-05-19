A view of Beijing’s CBD area and the CCTV headquarters. The Chinese capital is among the most innovative cities in the world, ranking fourth in a JLL study. Photo: Simon Song
Beijing ranks ahead of Shanghai and Shenzhen in list of world’s most innovative cities
- Hong Kong does not feature in JLL’s ranking of the top 20 cities worldwide
- San Francisco, a magnet for start-ups, heads the list
Topic | China property
