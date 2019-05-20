Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Stephanie Lo Bo-yue, executive director of Shui On Land, is being groomed to take over the reins of the company from her father and founder Vincent Lo Hong-shui. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong & China

Shui On chairman Vincent Lo’s daughter and successor Stephanie Lo calls the shots at mainland-focused developer

  • Stephanie Lo Bo-yue has mapped out the Hong Kong-listed developer’s asset-light strategy on the mainland
Topic |   Shui On Land
Sandy Li

Sandy Li  

Published: 8:00am, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 9:55am, 20 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Stephanie Lo Bo-yue, executive director of Shui On Land, is being groomed to take over the reins of the company from her father and founder Vincent Lo Hong-shui. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.