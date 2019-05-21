Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Residential blocks and houses are seen from the observation deck of the Lotte World Tower in Seoul, South Korea. Last year, Hong Kong investors bought US$203 million worth of real estate in the country. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong & China

South Korean property boom fizzles out as investors balk at plan to remove tax incentives

  • Foreign and local investment declined 31 per cent to US$4.44 billion in the first quarter from a year earlier
  • Real estate funds and private real estate investment trusts, which enjoyed lower levels of tax, will have to pay the same tax rates as regular companies
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Published: 1:00pm, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 1:11pm, 21 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Residential blocks and houses are seen from the observation deck of the Lotte World Tower in Seoul, South Korea. Last year, Hong Kong investors bought US$203 million worth of real estate in the country. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.