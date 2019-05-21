Residential blocks and houses are seen from the observation deck of the Lotte World Tower in Seoul, South Korea. Last year, Hong Kong investors bought US$203 million worth of real estate in the country. Photo: Bloomberg
South Korean property boom fizzles out as investors balk at plan to remove tax incentives
- Foreign and local investment declined 31 per cent to US$4.44 billion in the first quarter from a year earlier
- Real estate funds and private real estate investment trusts, which enjoyed lower levels of tax, will have to pay the same tax rates as regular companies
