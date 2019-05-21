China Life can deploy as much as 1 trillion yuan in real estate. Photo: K Y Cheng
China Life’s property investment arm among funds making hay as banks shy away from real estate
- Commercial banks’ funding of the property sector has been clipped by Beijing’s debt-reduction campaign
- Insurers might surpass banks as largest funding source for asset managers, says China Life Capital managing director Yang Yu
Beijing Capital Land’s 60,000 square metre Zhongguancun Integrated Circuit Park in the Chinese capital. The company is talking to five other cities about developing similar industrial properties. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong-listed developer Beijing Capital Land fast tracks projects to stay competitive
- Company reduces average project cycle by 58 days to boost sales
- In talks with five cities for development of industrial estates for hi-tech companies
