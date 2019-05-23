A bridge modelled on London's Tower Bridge in Suzhou, in China's eastern Jiangsu province. New home prices rose in 67 out of the 70 cities monitored by China’s National Bureau of Statistics in April. This prompted the housing ministry to warn four cities, including Suzhou, that they were showing signs of overheating. Photo: AFP
Growth in home prices in China’s bigger cities may push up costs countrywide, think tank says
- National home prices could rise by 7.6 per cent to 9,206 yuan per square metre in 2019
Topic | China home price
A bridge modelled on London's Tower Bridge in Suzhou, in China's eastern Jiangsu province. New home prices rose in 67 out of the 70 cities monitored by China’s National Bureau of Statistics in April. This prompted the housing ministry to warn four cities, including Suzhou, that they were showing signs of overheating. Photo: AFP