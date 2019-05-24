Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Blocks of flats under construction in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong. A raft of cooling measures has so far failed to take the heat out of the market. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong government will keep rolling out measures to tame home prices … even though they don’t work, says JPMorgan

  • To regain effectiveness, the government should raise the 15 per cent stamp duty or further restrict second-home buyers, says the US investment bank
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Published: 8:00am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 8:05am, 24 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Blocks of flats under construction in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong. A raft of cooling measures has so far failed to take the heat out of the market. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.