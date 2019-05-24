Blocks of flats under construction in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong. A raft of cooling measures has so far failed to take the heat out of the market. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong government will keep rolling out measures to tame home prices … even though they don’t work, says JPMorgan
- To regain effectiveness, the government should raise the 15 per cent stamp duty or further restrict second-home buyers, says the US investment bank
Topic | Hong Kong property
Blocks of flats under construction in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong. A raft of cooling measures has so far failed to take the heat out of the market. Photo: Winson Wong