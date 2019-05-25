About 30 per cent of more than 5,500 new flats sold between January and March this year were sold through tender. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong developers water down new guidelines on controversial sales through tender
- The move comes just a week after the city’s biggest developer was prosecuted for breaching official rules around the tender process
Beijing Capital Land’s 60,000 square metre Zhongguancun Integrated Circuit Park in the Chinese capital. The company is talking to five other cities about developing similar industrial properties. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong-listed developer Beijing Capital Land fast tracks projects to stay competitive
- Company reduces average project cycle by 58 days to boost sales
- In talks with five cities for development of industrial estates for hi-tech companies
