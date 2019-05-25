Channels

About 30 per cent of more than 5,500 new flats sold between January and March this year were sold through tender. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong developers water down new guidelines on controversial sales through tender

  • The move comes just a week after the city’s biggest developer was prosecuted for breaching official rules around the tender process
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 7:30am, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 8:20am, 25 May, 2019

Beijing Capital Land’s 60,000 square metre Zhongguancun Integrated Circuit Park in the Chinese capital. The company is talking to five other cities about developing similar industrial properties. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong-listed developer Beijing Capital Land fast tracks projects to stay competitive

  • Company reduces average project cycle by 58 days to boost sales
  • In talks with five cities for development of industrial estates for hi-tech companies
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 8:00am, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 7:17pm, 21 May, 2019

