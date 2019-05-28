Residential buildings in Laguna City, in Lam Tin, Kwun Tong. Photo: Bruce Yan
Hong Kong’s housing market sentiment cools as US-China trade war escalates
- Agents say homeowners in New Territories have reduced asking prices by 5 per cent in the last two weeks
- More than 160 buyers have forfeited deposits on new flats after choosing to renege on their deals
Exterior view of Henderson Land Development's Cetus Square Mile, on 18 Ka Shin Street in Mong Kok on 15 June, 2018. Photo: SCMP / Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s home sales flop for a second consecutive weekend as worsening US-China relations give buyers more cause for pause
- Two flats were sold out of 104 on offer in three districts across Hong Kong, marking the worst sales weekend since the city climbed out of a five-month slump in January
- Wang On Properties managed to sell two flats out of 86 units in Yau Tong. No transactions were reported at Cetus Square Mile in Mong Kok or one Artlane in Sai Ying Pun
