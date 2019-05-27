The 5 per cent cap means Suzhou wants prices to drop for the remainder of the year, as increases so far already exceed this target. Photo: Shutterstock
Government, developers in Suzhou, ‘Venice of China’, agree to limit property price rises at 5 per cent after uptick in sales, sentiment
● Prices in city’s Suzhou Industrial Park hit 35,574 yuan per square metre, in line with level in neighbouring Shanghai
Topic | China property
