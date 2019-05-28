Buyers have snapped up 189 out of 213 office units on offer at One Vista Summit, a revitalised building in Tuen Mun, according to sales data from Midland Industrial as of May 23. Photo: Handout
Mainland developers take a shine to Hong Kong industrial property
- The value of industrial properties sold to mainland developers or investors totalled HK$2.32 billion (US$295.56 million) in 2018, reflecting a rise of 44.3 per cent from a year earlier
- Investment flows are related to the scheme on Revitalisation of Industrial Buildings, which was relaunched in last year’s Policy Address
Topic | Hong Kong property
Buyers have snapped up 189 out of 213 office units on offer at One Vista Summit, a revitalised building in Tuen Mun, according to sales data from Midland Industrial as of May 23. Photo: Handout
Beijing Capital Land’s 60,000 square metre Zhongguancun Integrated Circuit Park in the Chinese capital. The company is talking to five other cities about developing similar industrial properties. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong-listed developer Beijing Capital Land fast tracks projects to stay competitive
- Company reduces average project cycle by 58 days to boost sales
- In talks with five cities for development of industrial estates for hi-tech companies
Topic | Hong Kong property
Beijing Capital Land’s 60,000 square metre Zhongguancun Integrated Circuit Park in the Chinese capital. The company is talking to five other cities about developing similar industrial properties. Photo: Handout