Campbell's Soup Cans (1962) by Andy Warhol at MoMA in New York. The museum has two other stores in Asia, in Tokyo and Kyoto. Photo: Alamy
Business

New York’s Museum of Modern Art to open flagship store in Hong Kong developer New World’s K11 Musea

  • The 6,000 sq ft store will be MoMa’s largest in Asia
  • K11 Musea to also host Asia’s first Festival de Cannes Film Week
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 10:00am, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 10:55am, 30 May, 2019

Campbell's Soup Cans (1962) by Andy Warhol at MoMA in New York. The museum has two other stores in Asia, in Tokyo and Kyoto. Photo: Alamy
AOffice 46, in Kwai Chung, represents the first investment by mainland developer China Aoyuan in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong & China

Investors flock to Hong Kong’s industrial buildings. Even actress Rosamund Kwan is piling in

  • The value of industrial properties sold to mainland developers or investors totalled HK$2.32 billion (US$295.56 million) in 2018, reflecting a rise of 44.3 per cent from a year earlier
  • Investment flows are related to the scheme on Revitalisation of Industrial Buildings, which was relaunched in last year’s Policy Address
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 9:00am, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 7:48pm, 28 May, 2019

AOffice 46, in Kwai Chung, represents the first investment by mainland developer China Aoyuan in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
