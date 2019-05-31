Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Aerial view of residential properties in Tai Koo. Secondary home prices are on the rise in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong’s home prices gather speed in April, rise at the fastest pace in more than six years

  • Price index of used homes jumps 3.2 per cent to 390.5 in April, according to figures from the Rating and Valuation Department
  • April’s rise was higher than the 3 per cent seen in March
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 11:08am, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 11:20am, 31 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Aerial view of residential properties in Tai Koo. Secondary home prices are on the rise in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Campbell's Soup Cans (1962) by Andy Warhol at MoMA in New York. The museum has two other stores in Asia, in Tokyo and Kyoto. Photo: Alamy
Business

New York’s Museum of Modern Art to open flagship store in Hong Kong developer New World’s K11 Musea

  • The 6,000 sq ft store will be MoMa’s largest in Asia
  • K11 Musea to also host Asia’s first Festival de Cannes Film Week
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 10:00am, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 10:55am, 30 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Campbell's Soup Cans (1962) by Andy Warhol at MoMA in New York. The museum has two other stores in Asia, in Tokyo and Kyoto. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.