Aerial view of residential properties in Tai Koo. Secondary home prices are on the rise in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s home prices gather speed in April, rise at the fastest pace in more than six years
- Price index of used homes jumps 3.2 per cent to 390.5 in April, according to figures from the Rating and Valuation Department
- April’s rise was higher than the 3 per cent seen in March
Campbell's Soup Cans (1962) by Andy Warhol at MoMA in New York. The museum has two other stores in Asia, in Tokyo and Kyoto. Photo: Alamy
New York’s Museum of Modern Art to open flagship store in Hong Kong developer New World’s K11 Musea
- The 6,000 sq ft store will be MoMa’s largest in Asia
- K11 Musea to also host Asia’s first Festival de Cannes Film Week
