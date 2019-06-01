The new tenant will fork out HK$2.97 million (US$380,000) per month, or HK$110 per square foot, for the space in K11 Atelier. Photo: Chang Kim-fung
Exit Kr Space, enter CEO Suite; Indonesian co-working space operator swoops in to take space vacated by troubled Chinese rival
- Jakarta-based CEO Suite will pay twice the average rent for the space in the K11 Atelier commercial tower in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui area
- Move comes after Kr Space abandoned its new lease on the same space because of a lack of venture capital funding
