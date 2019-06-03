Growing household consumption in the Philippines has seen companies rush to invest in warehousing facilities in Metro Manila area. Photo: Shutterstock
Philippine and Chinese investors bet on Manila’s warehousing sector amid a boom in household consumption
- But property consultancies say that prices of industrial land in Metro Manila must fall by 70 per cent to make investments worthwhile
Topic | Transport and logistics
Growing household consumption in the Philippines has seen companies rush to invest in warehousing facilities in Metro Manila area. Photo: Shutterstock