The car park of Lok Fu Place in Lok Fu, managed by Link Reit in 2017. Photo: Sam Tsang
Link Reit looks to the mainland as Hong Kong rent growth cools
- The Link Reit said property income rose 0.3 per cent to HK$7.69 billion (US$981.44 million) for the financial year ended March 31
- The company declared a 9.6 per cent increase in final distribution per unit to HK$1.4055, raising the total distribution per unit to HK$2.7117
Lawmaker Regina Ip says she is disappointed but not surprised her rent cap bill has been given short shrift by the government. Photo: Dickson Lee
Capping rents in Link Reit public shopping malls shot down by Hong Kong government officials who say it is incompatible with Basic Law
- Blow for two lawmakers as Transport and Housing Bureau says the government cannot support their bill
- Regina Ip, the co-architect of the draft legislation, accuses ministers of burying their heads in the sand over issue
