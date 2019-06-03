Channels

The car park of Lok Fu Place in Lok Fu, managed by Link Reit in 2017. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong & China

Link Reit looks to the mainland as Hong Kong rent growth cools

  • The Link Reit said property income rose 0.3 per cent to HK$7.69 billion (US$981.44 million) for the financial year ended March 31
  • The company declared a 9.6 per cent increase in final distribution per unit to HK$1.4055, raising the total distribution per unit to HK$2.7117
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing  

Zheng Yangpeng  

Published: 7:03pm, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:06pm, 3 Jun, 2019

Lawmaker Regina Ip says she is disappointed but not surprised her rent cap bill has been given short shrift by the government. Photo: Dickson Lee
Health & Environment

Capping rents in Link Reit public shopping malls shot down by Hong Kong government officials who say it is incompatible with Basic Law

  • Blow for two lawmakers as Transport and Housing Bureau says the government cannot support their bill
  • Regina Ip, the co-architect of the draft legislation, accuses ministers of burying their heads in the sand over issue
Topic |   Link Reit
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Published: 8:43pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 11:19pm, 24 May, 2019

