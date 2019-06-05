Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

GorillaSpace, founded by a husband and wife team Ben and Ginny Eckblad, and which recently won an undisclosed amount of seed funding from Japanese real estate developer Mitsubishi ­Estate. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong & China

No commissions? How Hong Kong’s office market will face a challenge from Singaporean leasing platform GorillaSpace

  • Singapore’s GorillaSpace believes Hong Kong is ready for its Airbnb-like office and co-workspace leasing platform
  • The platform enable ‘teams, start-ups and growing businesses’ to find the right work space without commission
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 7:00am, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 5 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

GorillaSpace, founded by a husband and wife team Ben and Ginny Eckblad, and which recently won an undisclosed amount of seed funding from Japanese real estate developer Mitsubishi ­Estate. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.