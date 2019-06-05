GorillaSpace, founded by a husband and wife team Ben and Ginny Eckblad, and which recently won an undisclosed amount of seed funding from Japanese real estate developer Mitsubishi Estate. Photo: Handout
No commissions? How Hong Kong’s office market will face a challenge from Singaporean leasing platform GorillaSpace
- Singapore’s GorillaSpace believes Hong Kong is ready for its Airbnb-like office and co-workspace leasing platform
- The platform enable ‘teams, start-ups and growing businesses’ to find the right work space without commission
Topic | Hong Kong property
GorillaSpace, founded by a husband and wife team Ben and Ginny Eckblad, and which recently won an undisclosed amount of seed funding from Japanese real estate developer Mitsubishi Estate. Photo: Handout