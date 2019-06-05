Concerns are mounting that the escalation in tensions between China and the US over trade will spillover to Hong Kong’s property market, derailing recent gains that have pushed the world’s least affordable property market even higher in April. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s housing market doomed to retreat as trade war deepens, says Credit Suisse
- The Swiss bank cautioned of rising mortgage rates and falling affordability as Hong Kong interbank offering rate (Hibor) ticks higher
- Credit conditions could tighten further as banks become more reluctant to lend
Hong Kong’s property sector continued to attract massive investments from buyers in the January to May period. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong property deals jump to 22-year high as investors spend US$43.8b in first five months of 2019, but outlook cloudy
- Investments on new flats rose to HK$121.8 billion in the first five months, up 47.6 per cent from the same period in 2018
- Persisting trade war could adversely impact city’s property sector
