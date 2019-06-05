(From left) Stuart Gibson, co-founder and Co-CEO of ESR Cayman; chairman Jeffrey Perlman and group CFO Wee Peng Cho, at a press conference to announce the company’s IPO in Hong Kong, on Wednesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
ESR Cayman, Asia-Pacific’s largest warehouse landlord, set to raise up to US$1.2 billion in Hong Kong’s biggest IPO so far this year
- ESR Cayman, backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, is issuing 560.7 million shares, to raise up to US$1.24 billion
- Reserves greenshoe option to issue another 84.1 million shares
