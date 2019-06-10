The recent sales of new property in Hong Kong have been less than impressive. Photo: Reuters
Lacklustre Hong Kong new home sales could be boosted by US Federal Reserve interest rate cut
- Sales of new homes could rise by about 4 per cent, Midland Realty’s Sammy Po says
- Definite positive for homeowners, as mortgage costs will drop, mReferral Mortgage Brokerage Services’ Sharmaine Lau says
Hong Kong’s property sector continued to attract massive investments from buyers in the January to May period. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong property deals jump to 22-year high as investors spend US$43.8b in first five months of 2019, but outlook cloudy
- Investments on new flats rose to HK$121.8 billion in the first five months, up 47.6 per cent from the same period in 2018
- Persisting trade war could adversely impact city’s property sector
Hong Kong’s property sector continued to attract massive investments from buyers in the January to May period. Photo: Dickson Lee