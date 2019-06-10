Channels

The recent sales of new property in Hong Kong have been less than impressive. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong & China

Lacklustre Hong Kong new home sales could be boosted by US Federal Reserve interest rate cut

  • Sales of new homes could rise by about 4 per cent, Midland Realty’s Sammy Po says
  • Definite positive for homeowners, as mortgage costs will drop, mReferral Mortgage Brokerage Services’ Sharmaine Lau says
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 6:00am, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:43am, 10 Jun, 2019

Hong Kong’s property sector continued to attract massive investments from buyers in the January to May period. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong property deals jump to 22-year high as investors spend US$43.8b in first five months of 2019, but outlook cloudy

  • Investments on new flats rose to HK$121.8 billion in the first five months, up 47.6 per cent from the same period in 2018
  • Persisting trade war could adversely impact city’s property sector
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li

Sandy Li  

Published: 8:59pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:27pm, 4 Jun, 2019

