An aerial view of the Central-Wan Chai Bypass that has cut travel time from Central to North Point considerably. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong & China

Central-Wan Chai Bypass elevates the fortunes of working-class neighbourhood of North Point

  • Market observers say the tone has been set for North Point after residential and office projects achieve record prices
  • Colliers expects prime office rents in North Point to grow 4 per cent this year
Topic |   Henderson Land
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Published: 7:00am, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:12am, 11 Jun, 2019

Concerns are mounting that the escalation in tensions between China and the US over trade will spillover to Hong Kong’s property market, derailing recent gains that have pushed the world’s least affordable property market even higher in April. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong’s housing market doomed to retreat as trade war deepens, says Credit Suisse

  • The Swiss bank cautioned of rising mortgage rates and falling affordability as Hong Kong interbank offering rate (Hibor) ticks higher
  • Credit conditions could tighten further as banks become more reluctant to lend
Topic |   Hong Kong property
SCMP

Cheryl Arcibal  

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 8:00am, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:28am, 5 Jun, 2019

