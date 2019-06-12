The Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, towers above all other structures in Dubai. The city’s housing market is in the doldrums. Photo: AFP
Dubai offers long-term residence, retirement visas to lure wealthy Chinese to boost slumping property market
- The Gulf city is offering visas with validity of up to 10 years for investors buying property worth 5 million dirhams (US$1.36 million)
- Dubai’s property market has been caught in a rut, with property prices falling 13.2 per cent in the 12 months to April
Topic | International Property
The Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, towers above all other structures in Dubai. The city’s housing market is in the doldrums. Photo: AFP