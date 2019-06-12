Dongguan’s average land premium has soared to 51 per cent, the highest among the nine mainland Chinese cities in the government’s bay area scheme. Photo: Shutterstock
Can the ‘world’s factory’, Dongguan, tame its runaway land prices by changing auction rules?
- Land prices in the manufacturing hub have soared as builders have used increasingly aggressive bidding tactics to get a foothold in the Greater Bay Area
- Under a new auction mechanism, Dongguan’s land will be awarded to the developer whose offer is closest to the average of the bids submitted
Topic | Greater Bay Area
