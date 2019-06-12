Blockchain technology could benefit Hong Kong’s property market by providing “far better access and greater liquidity”, according to Stan Group chairman Stan Tang Yiu-sing. Photo: Martin Chan
Family office of ‘shop king’ Tang Shing-bor wants to use blockchain to ‘tokenise’ real estate holdings
- Fractional ownership concept using blockchain tokens will boost liquidity in the city’s property market, says Stan Group chairman Stan Tang Yiu-sing
- Proposal for blockchain-based exchange for investors seeking access to property investment to be heard by the SFC in January
Topic | Hong Kong property
Blockchain technology could benefit Hong Kong’s property market by providing “far better access and greater liquidity”, according to Stan Group chairman Stan Tang Yiu-sing. Photo: Martin Chan