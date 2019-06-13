A prime waterfront residential site on the former Kai Tak runway is estimated to be worth up to HK$20,000 per square foot. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong government postpones land tender for the first time as protests throw city out of gear
- Market observers expect the tender to be delayed for at least two weeks until the situation in the city is fully under control
- Prime land on site of former runway at Kai Tak airport is expected to fetch record price of up to US$2,555 per sq ft
