Data showing Hong Kong home prices have fallen for the second consecutive week suggests the uptrend in home prices “has been hindered”, according to Wong Leung-sing, senior associate director of research at Centaline. Photo: Felix Wong
Bears gather as data shows Hong Kong home prices retreat for second week after peak in May
- Sentiment has become more risk averse amid questions on the political and economic outlook for the city, analysts say
- Prices of older homes dropped 1.43 per cent to 186.26, for week ended June 9, according to Centa-City Leading Index
Topic | Hong Kong property
