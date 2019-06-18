Property analysts point to the results of a land auction on June 8 where 62 per cent of properties were sold as an indicator that the property market was turning around. Single detached houses in inner Sydney, Australia are framed by the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Photo: EPA
Australia’s property market has the right catalysts for a rebound: record low interest rates and investor-friendly government
- Australian interest rates have fallen to a record low of 1.25 per cent
- Surprise re-election of business friendly government is a massive boost to the property market
Topic | Property financing
Property analysts point to the results of a land auction on June 8 where 62 per cent of properties were sold as an indicator that the property market was turning around. Single detached houses in inner Sydney, Australia are framed by the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Photo: EPA