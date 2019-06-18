Channels

Property analysts believe that recent data points to a gradual moderation in home price growth nationwide. A residential community in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong & China

China’s new home prices rise 0.71 per cent in May, accelerating at the fastest pace in six months

  • Monthly data shows nationwide new home prices gaining at the fastest pace since November
  • Growth contrasts with other data released Friday that showed volume cooling
Zheng Yangpeng

Zheng Yangpeng  

Published: 11:32am, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:48am, 18 Jun, 2019

Business

Beijing likely to loosen its grip on the housing market as exports cool, analysts say

  • Policies to boost housing could be forthcoming as China grapples with cooling exports, escalation in trade war
  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch says intensified policy easing is possible in the third quarter
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Published: 5:15pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:13pm, 10 Jun, 2019

