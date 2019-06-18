Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Justin Chiu, executive director at CK Asset, attends a press conference to promote OP Mall at House 1881 in Tsim Sha Tsui, on Tuesday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong & China

CK Asset says impact of protests on Hong Kong’s property market will be minimal, but trade war remains a long-term worry

  • CK Asset Holdings is the first major developer from Hong Kong to publicly comment on the impact of the extradition bill on the property market
  • Apology from Chief Executive Carrie Lam energises SHKP and New World Development, who announce pricing details of their projects
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 8:30pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:12pm, 18 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Justin Chiu, executive director at CK Asset, attends a press conference to promote OP Mall at House 1881 in Tsim Sha Tsui, on Tuesday. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.