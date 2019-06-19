Channels

The sale of a prime commercial plot at the former Kai Tak airport fell through as the buyer walked away from a HK$11.1 billion winning bid. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong & China

Land tender: Hong Kong government must introduce guarantors, higher deposits to prevent another Kai Tak fiasco

  • Guarantors similar to those required by MTR Corp and Urban Renewal Authority will ensure completion of land sale via tenders, says industry expert
  • Although Lands Department says Kai Tak default was an isolated incident, it will consider raising the deposit cap from the current HK$25 million
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li

Sandy Li  

Published: 8:00am, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:37am, 19 Jun, 2019

The sale of a prime commercial plot at the former Kai Tak airport fell through as the buyer walked away from a HK$11.1 billion winning bid. Photo: Winson Wong
Goldin Financial Holdings has forfeited its right to proceed with the purchase of the commercial site awarded at Kai Tak less than a month ago. Photo: Martin Chan
Business

Hong Kong developer walks away from HK$11.1 billion Kai Tak project, citing ‘social contradiction and economic instability’

  • Goldin Financial’s strategic U-turn reflects the biggest change of heart by a major Hong Kong company since escalation of trade war
  • Property analysts say they will monitor for further signs the property market has softened
Topic |   Hong Kong property
SCMP

Sandy Li  

Pearl Liu  

Published: 8:04pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:35am, 17 Jun, 2019

Goldin Financial Holdings has forfeited its right to proceed with the purchase of the commercial site awarded at Kai Tak less than a month ago. Photo: Martin Chan
