Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Guangzhou is a transport hub and talent training ground in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Xinhua
Tom Gaffney
Opinion

Opinion

Concrete Analysis by Tom Gaffney

Greater Bay Area diversity will drive property markets across Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Guangzhou

  • Demand for residential and office space will see a strong growth across the three key Greater Bay Area growth engines of Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Guangzhou.
Tom Gaffney

Tom Gaffney  

Published: 12:00pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:06pm, 25 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Guangzhou is a transport hub and talent training ground in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Shenzhen accounted for 67 per cent of the foreign investment into Greater Bay Area’s property sector in the first quarter of this year. Photo: Shutterstock
China Business

First-quarter foreign funds in Guangzhou, Shenzhen real estate top 2018 total as global investors find allure in Greater Bay Area

  • Foreign interest in commercial property in two cities expected to continue after overseas investors pour US$1.09 billion in first quarter
Topic |   China property
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Published: 7:00am, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:27am, 6 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Shenzhen accounted for 67 per cent of the foreign investment into Greater Bay Area’s property sector in the first quarter of this year. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.