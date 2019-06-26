Young college graduates say that rents in cities such as Beijing, Shenzhen and Chengdu have become unaffordable. Photo: Xinhua
Why rents in China’s top cities are unlikely to see that midyear rise
- Local governments in cities such as Beijing, Shenzhen and Chengdu have cracked down on price increases by rental apartment operators
- Fresh graduates prefer to rent rooms instead of entire flats to keep their overall costs down
A Chinese flag flutters in front of a residential building under construction in Huaian, Jiangsu province, on July 12, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Beijing likely to loosen its grip on the housing market as exports cool, analysts say
- Policies to boost housing could be forthcoming as China grapples with cooling exports, escalation in trade war
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch says intensified policy easing is possible in the third quarter
