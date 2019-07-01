An aerial drone view of the former Kai Tak airport runway site. If the government sticks to its land tender schedule, the five parcels scheduled for the 2019 financial year would be offered in the six-month period from October. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s new business hub at Kai Tak may fall years late as developers turn skittish
- Government may postpone planned land sales, analysts say
- Knight Frank has lowered it estimate on the value of remaining Kai Tak parcels by 5 per cent to a range of HK$87 billion to HK$98 billion
Topic | Hong Kong property
