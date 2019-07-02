Advertisement
Advertisement
WeWork’s co-working space in Causeway Bay. Flex space providers have been expanding dramatically over the last three years, investing heavily in setting up multiple new sites. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Opinion
Opinion
Concrete Analysis by Michael Glancy
Multinational firms fall in love with the flexibility offered by co-working spaces
- Flexible workspaces allow multinational companies to move their staff freely without having to invest in additional branch offices.
- Co-working workspaces across Hong Kong will rise from the current 2.8 per cent of the grade A office market to 3.5 per cent next year
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
WeWork’s co-working space in Causeway Bay. Flex space providers have been expanding dramatically over the last three years, investing heavily in setting up multiple new sites. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.