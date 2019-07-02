Sydney-based Taronga Ventures has launched the RealTechX incubator programme that aims to support 10 start-ups with market-ready products or services. Photo: Simon Song
Australian incubator RealTechX makes a big push to scale up real estate technologies in Asia-Pacific
- A$23 million (US$16 million) incubator programme is backed by the Australian government
- The fund, launched by real estate innovation and venture capital firm Taronga Ventures, sees massive growth potential in Hong Kong and Greater China
Topic | Hong Kong property
