Wing Tai Properties released 229 units at its Oma Oma project in Kwun Tong on June 20, 2019. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong developers ramp up sales as buyers cheer signs of easing in US-China trade tensions

  • Buyers snapped up more than 700 new homes during weekend sales amid signs of an easing in Washington-Beijing tensions
  • Developers ramp up sales and marketing efforts to catch the sudden U-turn in sentiment
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 9:00am, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:15am, 3 Jul, 2019

Prospective buyers at the sales office of Wheelock Properties vying for 504 units of Grand Montara at Lohas Park in Tseung Kwan O on 29 June, 2019. Photo: SCMP / Jonathan Wong
Business

Trade war truce lifts confidence for Hong Kong’s homebuyers, bolstering sales at the third-biggest weekend launch of 2019

  • More bidders showed up on Saturday afternoon as positive news on trade negotiation lifted sentiments
  • Wheelock Properties sold 460 of the 504 flats at its Grand Montara complex in Tseung Kwan O as at 930pm, agents said, adding that they expect the project to sell out by the day’s end
Topic |   Weekend Property
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Published: 7:23pm, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:24pm, 29 Jun, 2019

Prospective buyers at the sales office of Wheelock Properties vying for 504 units of Grand Montara at Lohas Park in Tseung Kwan O on 29 June, 2019. Photo: SCMP / Jonathan Wong
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.