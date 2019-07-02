A general view of Fung Tak Estate in Wong Tai Sin. Photo: Google
Hong Kong public housing flat sells for record HK$5.26 million
- Buyer forks out more than 14 times the HK$370,000 original price paid in 1998.
Topic | Hong Kong property
Prospective buyers at the sales office of Wheelock Properties vying for 504 units of Grand Montara at Lohas Park in Tseung Kwan O on 29 June, 2019. Photo: SCMP / Jonathan Wong
Trade war truce lifts confidence for Hong Kong’s homebuyers, bolstering sales at the third-biggest weekend launch of 2019
- More bidders showed up on Saturday afternoon as positive news on trade negotiation lifted sentiments
- Wheelock Properties sold 460 of the 504 flats at its Grand Montara complex in Tseung Kwan O as at 930pm, agents said, adding that they expect the project to sell out by the day’s end
Topic | Weekend Property
