Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A general view of Fung Tak Estate in Wong Tai Sin. Photo: Google
Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong public housing flat sells for record HK$5.26 million

  • Buyer forks out more than 14 times the HK$370,000 original price paid in 1998.
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Published: 8:43pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:47pm, 2 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A general view of Fung Tak Estate in Wong Tai Sin. Photo: Google
READ FULL ARTICLE
Prospective buyers at the sales office of Wheelock Properties vying for 504 units of Grand Montara at Lohas Park in Tseung Kwan O on 29 June, 2019. Photo: SCMP / Jonathan Wong
Business

Trade war truce lifts confidence for Hong Kong’s homebuyers, bolstering sales at the third-biggest weekend launch of 2019

  • More bidders showed up on Saturday afternoon as positive news on trade negotiation lifted sentiments
  • Wheelock Properties sold 460 of the 504 flats at its Grand Montara complex in Tseung Kwan O as at 930pm, agents said, adding that they expect the project to sell out by the day’s end
Topic |   Weekend Property
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Published: 7:23pm, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:24pm, 29 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Prospective buyers at the sales office of Wheelock Properties vying for 504 units of Grand Montara at Lohas Park in Tseung Kwan O on 29 June, 2019. Photo: SCMP / Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.