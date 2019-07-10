Shenzhen was among mainland cities experimenting with a new land sales model. Photo: Roy Issa
Chinese cities experiment with new approach to land sales while Hong Kong sticks with highest-bidder model
- Mainland cities are trying an alternative land sales model designed to keep home prices in check
- Five plots in Shenzhen were sold under a land tender on June 24 that capped prices
Topic | Hong Kong land sale
Land in Shenzhen’s Longhua area fetched a record price in a government tender last month. Photo: Pearl Liu
Looking for a used home in Shenzhen? Be prepared to pay extra as sellers want more after land sales fetch record prices
- Property agent says prices of flats in Shenzhen are expected to rise by at least 5 per cent as sellers hold out for more
Topic | China property
