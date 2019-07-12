Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Prospective buyers wait for their turn to buy one of 229 units at Wing Tai Properties’ Oma Pma development in Tuen Mun, on June 30, 2019. The developer is putting on sale another lot of flats at the same project on Saturday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong & China

Developers set to unleash 817 flats in the biggest weekend sale since extradition bill protests rocked Hong Kong

  • Among the units on offer are 128 sq ft flats – smaller than a car parking space – priced at US$222,200
  • Agents believe improved sentiment will lead to improved demand this weekend
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 8:00am, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 12 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Prospective buyers wait for their turn to buy one of 229 units at Wing Tai Properties’ Oma Pma development in Tuen Mun, on June 30, 2019. The developer is putting on sale another lot of flats at the same project on Saturday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
The T-Plus residential development in Tuen Mun. Photo: Nora Tam
Business

Developer slashes prices of T-Plus flats by 38 per cent to get first-home buyers to give Hong Kong’s smallest abodes a look-in

  • Smallest unit of 128 square feet will be offered at a starting price of HK$1.73 million
Topic |   Micro-apartments
SCMP

Pearl Liu  

Sandy Li  

Published: 7:30am, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:08pm, 5 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The T-Plus residential development in Tuen Mun. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.