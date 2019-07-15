Singapore-based property fund manager QIP is investing in a 103-bed student accommodation in the UK city of Bath. Photo: Shutterstock
Boutique Singapore real-estate fund manager QIP is banking on co-living, student accommodation in UK and US
- QIP and its principals manage and execute about US$100 million in co-living spaces, £120 million in student housing
- CEO says student housing, co-living in UK and US can weather economic uncertainty much better than residential property
Topic | International Property
Singapore-based property fund manager QIP is investing in a 103-bed student accommodation in the UK city of Bath. Photo: Shutterstock