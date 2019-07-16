Channels

Town houses at a luxury development in Hong Kong’s Repulse Bay. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong & China

Demand for Hong Kong’s luxury homes slips as trade war, threat of extradition bill rattle wealthy investors

  • The proposed law that sparked weeks of mass rallies has made some super-rich investors look beyond Hong Kong to park their wealth, says Savills
  • Prices of town houses, typically ranging from 2,000 to 4,000 square feet, fell 1.5 per cent in the second half
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Published: 8:00am, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:32am, 16 Jul, 2019

Town houses at a luxury development in Hong Kong's Repulse Bay. Photo: Edmond So
