Prime London residential property fell by 1.8 per cent in the second quarter year on year, but the rate of decline was less than half the level seen in the same period in 2018, according to Savills. Photo: Bloomberg
Should Hong Kong, Chinese investors delay buying London property and wait for stamp duty cuts?
- Boris Johnson, widely expected to become next British prime minister, is considering a reduction in stamp duty for luxury residential units
- Weak pound gives Hong Kong and China buyers advantage of a favourable exchange rate
Topic | International Property
Prime London residential property fell by 1.8 per cent in the second quarter year on year, but the rate of decline was less than half the level seen in the same period in 2018, according to Savills. Photo: Bloomberg