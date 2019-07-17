Restaurant rents in Causeway Bay are expected to fall in the second half, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Photo: David Wong
Protests cast a shadow on restaurant rents in Causeway Bay and Central
- Restaurant rents in these two districts are set to fall up to 8 per cent and 3 per cent respectively in the next six months, according to Cushman & Wakefield
- Chinese tourists are not crossing the harbour, preferring to shop and dine on the Kowloon side
