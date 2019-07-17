Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Restaurant rents in Causeway Bay are expected to fall in the second half, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong & China

Protests cast a shadow on restaurant rents in Causeway Bay and Central

  • Restaurant rents in these two districts are set to fall up to 8 per cent and 3 per cent respectively in the next six months, according to Cushman & Wakefield
  • Chinese tourists are not crossing the harbour, preferring to shop and dine on the Kowloon side
Topic |   Food and Drinks
Daryl Choo

Daryl Choo  

Published: 7:00am, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 17 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Restaurant rents in Causeway Bay are expected to fall in the second half, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Photo: David Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.