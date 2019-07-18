Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The T-Plus development, a joint venture between Jiayuan International and Stan Group, attracted scores of buyers after releasing an updated price list with significant discounts on Sunday. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong & China

Developer of some of Hong Kong’s smallest abodes may have sold at a loss just to clear the flats off its books to avoid vacancy tax

  • Jiayuan International Group slashed prices of more than 300 units at the T-Plus development in Tuen Mun on the weekend, pricing them close to what it would have paid to buy into the building
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 12:00am, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:00am, 18 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The T-Plus development, a joint venture between Jiayuan International and Stan Group, attracted scores of buyers after releasing an updated price list with significant discounts on Sunday. Photo: Edward Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.