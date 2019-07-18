The T-Plus development, a joint venture between Jiayuan International and Stan Group, attracted scores of buyers after releasing an updated price list with significant discounts on Sunday. Photo: Edward Wong
Developer of some of Hong Kong’s smallest abodes may have sold at a loss just to clear the flats off its books to avoid vacancy tax
- Jiayuan International Group slashed prices of more than 300 units at the T-Plus development in Tuen Mun on the weekend, pricing them close to what it would have paid to buy into the building
Topic | Hong Kong property
