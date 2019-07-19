Area 4A Site 1 is located near Kai Tak Bridge and faces towards Kowloon. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong land sale at former Kowloon airport receives muted response from developers
- Anecdotal evidence suggests government land tender failed to draw widespread interest from developers
- Lukewarm response follows economic downgrade on city’s outlook by Standard Chartered on Thursday
Topic | Hong Kong property
