Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Aerial view of Yuen Long in Hong Kong’s New Territories. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong & China

Sun Hung Kai, Hongkong Land apply to build 11,000 flats on New Territories plot originally slated for 300 villas

  • The application to raise the plot ratio of the site in Yuen Long comes at a time the government is scaling back plans to boost land supply
  • ‘The proposed development can ease the shortage of housing supply in the city, which should be solved immediately,’ says Sun Hung Kai
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Published: 7:45am, 20 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:45am, 20 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Aerial view of Yuen Long in Hong Kong’s New Territories. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.