According to business advisory firm Quantuma, which has been appointed to handle A1 Alpha’s insolvency, the case involves 2,160 units and 1,377 investors across 20 projects in the country. Photo: Handout
UK authorities fail to reassure investors in what could be the country’s biggest property scam this year
- More than 100 investors have filed complaints against marketing agency Emerging Property and developer A1 Alpha Properties (Leicester)
- A1 Alpha stopped paying returns of 8 per cent to 10 per cent after October 2018, investors say
