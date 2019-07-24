Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Sino-Ocean’s investment arm plans to invest 48 billion yuan into Chinese logistics property with a 13 million square metre totalover the next five years. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong & China

Sino-Ocean to invest up to 8 billion yuan in new fund targeting mainland logistics, warehousing

  • China has a shortage of high-quality warehousing facilities, especially in areas surrounding first tier cities, according to Sino-Ocean
  • The mainland has just 12 to 13 per cent of the warehousing facilities available in the US
Topic |   Transport and logistics
Zheng Yangpeng

Zheng Yangpeng  

Published: 7:15am, 24 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:15am, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sino-Ocean’s investment arm plans to invest 48 billion yuan into Chinese logistics property with a 13 million square metre totalover the next five years. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.