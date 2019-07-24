Sino-Ocean’s investment arm plans to invest 48 billion yuan into Chinese logistics property with a 13 million square metre totalover the next five years. Photo: EPA
Sino-Ocean to invest up to 8 billion yuan in new fund targeting mainland logistics, warehousing
- China has a shortage of high-quality warehousing facilities, especially in areas surrounding first tier cities, according to Sino-Ocean
- The mainland has just 12 to 13 per cent of the warehousing facilities available in the US
Topic | Transport and logistics
Sino-Ocean’s investment arm plans to invest 48 billion yuan into Chinese logistics property with a 13 million square metre totalover the next five years. Photo: EPA