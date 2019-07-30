The turnover at Kingswood Villas in Tin Shui Wai has plunged by more than 90 per cent from 14 transactions to just one last week, according to Midland Realty. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong property transactions drop by 48 per cent to yearly low, deposits worth HK$3.5 million forfeited as protests weigh on sentiment
- Deals at 35 major private estates drop by 48.9 per cent week on week
- At least 12 buyers forfeit contracts for new homes
Topic | Hong Kong property
The turnover at Kingswood Villas in Tin Shui Wai has plunged by more than 90 per cent from 14 transactions to just one last week, according to Midland Realty. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong’s expanding stock underscores the proposal by Chief Executive Carrie Lam to tax developers to bring housing supply in line with demand. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s inventory of unsold residential property rises to a decade-high of 10,000 homes as trade war, protests deterred buyers
- The figure stood at 10,000 unsold homes at the end of the second quarter, 1,000 units more than the end of March
- The expanding stock underscores the proposal by Chief Executive Carrie Lam to tax developers to bring housing supply in line with demand and help rein in prices
Topic | Hong Kong property
Hong Kong’s expanding stock underscores the proposal by Chief Executive Carrie Lam to tax developers to bring housing supply in line with demand. Photo: Felix Wong